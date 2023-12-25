Facts

Another Russian Su-34 eliminated – Air Force

Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners eliminated another Russian Su-34 bomber in Mariupol direction on Sunday evening, the Air Force reported.

"Our anti-aircraft missile system has confirmed the defeat of the Su-34 fighter-bomber in Mariupol direction! It did not return to the airfield," the message says.

It is also reported that in Odesa direction there was combat work on the Russian Su-30 in the Black Sea.

"We are studying the materials of objective control in order to know for sure whether the target has been hit or not," the message says.

 

