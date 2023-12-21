Facts

17:32 21.12.2023

Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine receives large batch of Starlink terminals from Poland

Ukraine received from the Polish government 5,000 Starlink terminals, which will be transferred to front-line territories and for the needs of critical infrastructure, the Ministry of Digital Transformation reported on Telegram on Thursday.

"Communications for front-line territories and critical infrastructure. We received 5,000 Starlink terminals from the Polish government. They will help return communications to de-occupied regions, ensure the operation of schools, medical institutions and the energy sector," the message said.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation recalled that thanks to agreements with partners, about 47,000 Starlinks are already operating in Ukraine. The largest number of terminals was received from Poland - more than 19,500.

