Facts

09:58 20.12.2023

Kyivstar reports difficulties with voice service, its app in west and south of Ukraine

2 min read
Kyivstar reports difficulties with voice service, its app in west and south of Ukraine

The largest Ukrainian telecom operator Kyivstar reported difficulties with voice service and the use of its mobile application in a number of cities in the west and south of Ukraine on Wednesday morning.

"Dear subscribers, we know that there are currently difficulties with voice service and the mobile application in a number of cities in the west and south of Ukraine. Company specialists are working to restore services. We do our best to resolve technical issues as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience," the company said on the Facebook.

Users write in the comments under the post that there is no connection in Lviv, and it disappears in Rivne and Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad and Sumy regions. At the same time, everything is working in Ternopil and Vinnytsia. A number of users also reported problems with Home Internet in Dnipro.

Earlier, Kyivstar resumed high-speed mobile Internet in the subways of Kyiv and Kharkov. The company said it plans to achieve complete stabilization in the provision of services by the end of the week.

After a failure in the early morning of December 12, caused by a large-scale cyber attack, Kyivstar began resuming voice services on the evening of December 13; a day later, the company's mobile Internet was relaunched in some regions, and the company announced its full restoration throughout the country on the evening of December 15.

On December 17, Kyivstar restored the provision of voice services, including in roaming, mobile data transmission, Home Internet services, virtual private network (VPN) services and began resuming access to M2M (Machine-to-Machine) services for business clients. Kyivstar restored access to SMS test messaging, including international roaming, as well as M2M on December 18.

Tags: #kyivstar

MORE ABOUT

11:51 19.12.2023
Kyivstar resumes high-speed mobile Internet in metro of Kyiv and Kharkiv

Kyivstar resumes high-speed mobile Internet in metro of Kyiv and Kharkiv

17:19 18.12.2023
Kyivstar plans to achieve full stabilization in provision of services by end of week - company president

Kyivstar plans to achieve full stabilization in provision of services by end of week - company president

12:12 18.12.2023
Kyivstar resumes access to SMS text messaging from 11:00 on Mon

Kyivstar resumes access to SMS text messaging from 11:00 on Mon

12:12 15.12.2023
Kyivstar resumes intl voice roaming services, stabilizes communications in Kyiv

Kyivstar resumes intl voice roaming services, stabilizes communications in Kyiv

13:55 14.12.2023
Restoration of Kyivstar mobile Internet to begin on Thurs afternoon from western regions

Restoration of Kyivstar mobile Internet to begin on Thurs afternoon from western regions

10:51 14.12.2023
Attackers hacked Kyivstar's cyber defenses through account of one of its employees – company president

Attackers hacked Kyivstar's cyber defenses through account of one of its employees – company president

19:55 13.12.2023
Cyberattack on Kyivstar does not affect work of its Helsi

Cyberattack on Kyivstar does not affect work of its Helsi

19:21 13.12.2023
Cyberattack on Kyivstar does not affect functioning of IT infrastructure of private clinics

Cyberattack on Kyivstar does not affect functioning of IT infrastructure of private clinics

19:21 13.12.2023
Kyivstar hopes to resume SMS, data services tonight – Komarov

Kyivstar hopes to resume SMS, data services tonight – Komarov

18:37 13.12.2023
Kyivstar starts turning on voice communications from 18:00, hopes to restore other services within 24 hours

Kyivstar starts turning on voice communications from 18:00, hopes to restore other services within 24 hours

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: It’s impossible for part of Ukraine's territory to join NATO

If I get rid of my team, we will become weaker – Zelenskyy

Russian army didn’t achieve any victory in 2023 – Zelenskyy

Mobilization will cost Ukraine UAH 500 bln – Zelenskyy

Military propose to draft 450,000-500,000 people into army

LATEST

Zelenskyy: It’s impossible for part of Ukraine's territory to join NATO

If I get rid of my team, we will become weaker – Zelenskyy

Russian army didn’t achieve any victory in 2023 – Zelenskyy

Mobilization will cost Ukraine UAH 500 bln – Zelenskyy

Military propose to draft 450,000-500,000 people into army

We’re trying to arrange meeting with Orban – Zelenskyy

War in Middle East has bad effect on Ukraine – Zelenskyy

If USA focuses on domestic politics after elections, it will have impact on war in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy won’t sign law on mobilization of women, he may agree to reduce military age to 25 years

Prisoner exchange track slows down for specific reasons in Russia – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
AD
AD