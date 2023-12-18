Facts

14:28 18.12.2023

Room where eavesdropping device found not been used for long time – Zaluzhny

2 min read
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny said his location, where a technical device for obtaining information was previously found, has not been used for a long time.

"This is the room that I was supposed to use today. Yesterday during an inspection they found a wiretap... I haven't been there for a long time, but they checked and found it. And not only me – there was a branch there [network of devices]," Zaluzhny told reporters on the sidelines of the presentation of the State Logistics Operator in Kyiv on Monday, specifying that he has to enter the abovementioned premises at 07.00 on Monday.

He said he has several places where he works and the device was found in one of them. When asked whether this was a place where information that was a state secret could have previously been voiced, the commander-in-chief replied: "I don't think so. That is, this room had been used before, but there was a fairly significant break."

He also said this is not the premises of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which has not been used for work for a long time.

When asked how he assesses this and whether he assesses it as pressure, Zaluzhny replied: "No way. Like war."

As reported, the state Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) initiated criminal proceedings on Sunday into the discovery of a technical device in one of Zaluzhny's potential locations. "Proceedings have been opened under Article 359 Part 2 (illegal acquisition, sale or use of special technical means of obtaining information) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. We note that the equipment was not found directly in Valeriy Zaluzhny's office, but in one of the premises that could be used in the future for work," the intelligence service said.

According to preliminary data, the detected device was inoperative. No means of storing information or means of remote transmission of audio recordings were found. The device will be submitted for examination.

Tags: #zaluzhny

