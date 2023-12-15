Facts

12:12 15.12.2023

Kyivstar resumes intl voice roaming services, stabilizes communications in Kyiv

Ukraine's largest mobile operator Kyivstar has resumed its international voice roaming service, eliminated problems with "dropped calls," and stabilized communications in Kyiv, the company's press service reported on Friday.

"The Kyivstar network is recovering from the largest cyberattack in the telecom industry. Now more than 95% of mobile communication base stations in the territory controlled by Ukraine are in working condition. Subscribers have access to voice communications, including in international roaming, and Home Internet services," the statement said.

In addition, the operator reports that starting Thursday, access to mobile data services is being restored, in particular in western Ukraine. Plans for December 15 include further restoration of data services.

"Technical work is being carried out gradually, in compliance with all safety requirements," the press service of the mobile operator noted, adding that in some settlements there may still be short-term difficulties with the quality of communication, which are promptly eliminated.

