Interior Minister: Due to failure in Kyivstar operator's work, Ukrainians can turn to police, national guardsmen, border guards for help

Due to the lack of mobile communications and the Internet in the network of the Kyivstar operator, Ukrainians can contact their relatives or call emergency services at the nearest police or fire department, as well as seek help from police officers, national guardsmen or border guards, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko said.

"Today, the Kyivstar telecom operator experienced a large-scale outage. Therefore, many subscribers do not have mobile communications and an Internet network. If you need urgent help - contact your family or call emergency services, contact the nearest police department or fire and rescue department," he said on Tuesday in the Telegram channel.

According to him, Ukrainians can also turn to the National Guard, police and border guards who serve in populated areas and on roads for help.

"In the Points of Indestructibility deployed on the basis of our units, it is possible to use Wi-Fi," the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

Klymenko remembered that emergency numbers 101, 102, 112 are operating as normal.