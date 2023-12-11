Facts

17:52 11.12.2023

Germany, Netherlands ready to back Ukraine – PMs

2 min read
Germany and the Netherlands have announced their commitment to continue supporting Ukraine. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte made relevant statement at a joint press conference on Monday, according to Barron's.

Scholz on Monday called on Western allies to send a "message" to Russian President Vladimir Putin by renewing their support for Ukraine, as political divisions threatened to hold up aid.

Russia's war in Ukraine was one that would likely "drag on for a long time", he said at a press conference.

"That is why it is important to formulate a long-term perspective that we are prepared to support Ukraine for as long as it is necessary and to the extent it is necessary," the German Chancellor said.

According to Scholz, Putin was "hoping the readiness in our countries to do what is necessary and to formulate the necessary support diminishes."

"It would be a very important message, if we told him: don't count on it," he said.

In turn, Rutte expressed confidence that the Netherlands would continue to back Ukraine, after the far-right topped the polls in national elections last month.

"I am convinced that in the Netherlands we have a large majority... that is pro-Ukraine, which will ensure that we continue with support for Ukraine," he said.

