Facts

17:36 11.12.2023

AFU holding positions on left bank of Kherson region – ISW

1 min read
Ukrainian forces continued ground operations on the east (left) bank of Kherson region on December 10, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continue to hold positions on the east bank of the Dnipro River and strike Russian positions in the area, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

According to the ISW's updates as of December 10, fighting continues near Krynky (30 kilometers northeast of Kherson) and a sustained high tempo of Ukrainian operations is noted in the area.

According to the ISW, a Russian milblogger claimed that Ukrainian forces captured new positions on Velykyi Potemkin island (southwest of Kherson), although ISW assesses that the Ukrainian forces already control all of the island.

At the same time, the Russian forces are trying to shell AFU positions. According to the ISW, elements of the Russian 28th Motorized Rifle Regiment (70th Motorized Rifle Division, 18th Combined Arms Army) strike Ukrainian positions on islands in the Dnipro River.

