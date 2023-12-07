EU again calls on China not to supply military products to Russia, not to help Moscow circumvent sanctions - European Council head

The EU authorities, in negotiations with China, reiterated that Beijing should not supply Russia with goods for military use and give it the opportunity to avoid sanctions, European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday.

"We insisted that China not supply Russia with military goods. We recalled the importance of China not allowing Russia to circumvent sanctions," he said at a press conference after talks with the Chinese leadership at the EU-China summit.

Michel added that the consequences of the crisis around Ukraine do not correspond to the interests of either the European Union, China, or the international community.

In turn, head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, noted that during the summit with China, she called on Beijing to use its influence on Russia to push it to work on the Ukrainian formula for resolving the conflict. In addition, she noted that she warned the Chinese leadership about the inadmissibility of helping Russia undermine the effectiveness of sanctions.