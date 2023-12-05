All children evacuated from Avdiyivka – local authorities

All children have been evacuated from Avdiyivka, which is being stormed by the Russian army, Head of the city military administration Vitaliy Barabash said. The latter managed to evacuate a 12-year-old boy, whom his parents had hidden from evacuation for four months.

"There are no children in the city. We found this family with a boy, they left. As of now, there is not a single child in the city. In all the front-line communities, there are almost no children left anywhere," Barabash told Hromadske Radio.

Previously, Barabash said there was officially one child left in Avdiyivka - a boy, but he had not been found for about four months.