Facts

14:15 05.12.2023

All children evacuated from Avdiyivka – local authorities

1 min read
All children evacuated from Avdiyivka – local authorities

All children have been evacuated from Avdiyivka, which is being stormed by the Russian army, Head of the city military administration Vitaliy Barabash said. The latter managed to evacuate a 12-year-old boy, whom his parents had hidden from evacuation for four months.

"There are no children in the city. We found this family with a boy, they left. As of now, there is not a single child in the city. In all the front-line communities, there are almost no children left anywhere," Barabash told Hromadske Radio.

Previously, Barabash said there was officially one child left in Avdiyivka - a boy, but he had not been found for about four months.

Tags: #avdiyivka

MORE ABOUT

18:54 10.11.2023
Zaluzhny: Enemy loses around 10,000 soldiers, seven Su-25 aircraft, more than 100 tanks over month of active assault on Avdiyivka

Zaluzhny: Enemy loses around 10,000 soldiers, seven Su-25 aircraft, more than 100 tanks over month of active assault on Avdiyivka

20:44 02.11.2023
Enemy deploys unprecedented number of personnel, equipment in Avdiyivka direction – 47th Mechanized Brigade

Enemy deploys unprecedented number of personnel, equipment in Avdiyivka direction – 47th Mechanized Brigade

14:14 30.10.2023
Already six enemy aircraft destroyed in Avdiyivka direction since Oct 10 – Tarnavsky

Already six enemy aircraft destroyed in Avdiyivka direction since Oct 10 – Tarnavsky

10:02 27.10.2023
Russia likely to resume offensive in Avdiyivka area despite significant losses – Kirby

Russia likely to resume offensive in Avdiyivka area despite significant losses – Kirby

20:53 23.10.2023
Special thanks to soldiers in Avdiyivka direction

Special thanks to soldiers in Avdiyivka direction

15:44 14.10.2023
Enemy destroys five-story building in Avdiyivka with airstrike; there may be victim under rubble

Enemy destroys five-story building in Avdiyivka with airstrike; there may be victim under rubble

15:37 12.10.2023
Enemy considering Avdiyivka as chance to get landmark victory, turn the tide in hostilities, throwing lots of infantry there

Enemy considering Avdiyivka as chance to get landmark victory, turn the tide in hostilities, throwing lots of infantry there

11:56 12.10.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukraine holds positions in Avdiyivka

Zelenskyy: Ukraine holds positions in Avdiyivka

18:59 11.10.2023
As result of mass shelling in Avdiyivka, local resident killed, two injured – prosecutor's office

As result of mass shelling in Avdiyivka, local resident killed, two injured – prosecutor's office

11:46 10.05.2023
Armed Forces of Ukraine advance 7 km from Avdiyivka – ISW

Armed Forces of Ukraine advance 7 km from Avdiyivka – ISW

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy congratulates volunteers: Ukrainian volunteers are another branch of our forces

Restoration Agency will receive 20,000 tonnes of metal for building protection of energy facilities against Shaheds

Finland to start producing ammunition for Ukraine – media

NATO committed to stepping up support to Ukraine – Stoltenberg at meeting with Umerov

Around 650 trucks queued on border with Slovakia, 750 – with Hungary – Border Guard Service

LATEST

Number of wounded doctors due to shelling of Kherson increases to four – administration

Russia likely controls most of built-up area of Marinka – British intelligence

Zelenskyy congratulates volunteers: Ukrainian volunteers are another branch of our forces

Stefanishyna announces approval of revised bill on rights of national minorities, given recommendations of Venice Commission

Restoration Agency will receive 20,000 tonnes of metal for building protection of energy facilities against Shaheds

Two doctors wounded as result of shelling of healthcare facility in Kherson – local authorities

Finland to start producing ammunition for Ukraine – media

EU to discuss with China Beijing's use of influence on Moscow in order to end the war against Ukraine

Ombudsmen of Ukraine and Russia to visit up to 400 captured servicemen by year end

Ukrainian aviation carries out 10 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel

AD
AD
AD
AD