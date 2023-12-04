Facts

09:33 04.12.2023

Air defense destroys 18 of 23 UAV attacks, one X-59 guided missile – Air Force

1 min read
Ukrainian air defense overnight destroyed 18 of 23 attack drones with which Russia attacked at least nine regions of Ukraine, the press service of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has said.

"As a result of combat work, 18 attack UAVs and one X-59 guided aircraft missile were destroyed. Air defense worked in at least nine regions of Ukraine," according to the statement.

It is noted that on the night of December 4, 2023, the enemy attacked with 23 Shahed-136/131 UAVs from Cape Chauda – occupied Crimea and a guided aircraft missile – from the airspace of occupied Kherson region.

It is reported that fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine are involved in repelling the air attack.

 

