12:21 01.12.2023

Zaluzhny, Brown to continue to search for technological solutions to gain advantage over Russia in air, fire engagement, mine clearance

Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny had a phone conversation with Chief of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Brown.

"We discussed the situation at the front. He spoke about the enemy's local offensive actions in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmutsky, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions. At the same time, the Security and Defense Forces are inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and also depleting it along the entire frontline," Zaluzhny said in his Telegram channel on Thursday.

"We agreed with General Brown to continue working together to find technological solutions to gain an advantage over the enemy in the air, fire engagement and mine clearance," the AFU Commander-in-Chief said.

Zaluzhny also shared with his partners the results of "our research into the effectiveness of using certain types of weapons."

Zaluzhny thanked General Brown and the entire American people for their consistent support and assistance to Ukraine in the fight against Russian occupiers.

