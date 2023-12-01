Facts

12:02 01.12.2023

Epicenter launches first mid- and premium-price furniture store

2 min read

The Epicenter chain is starting to develop a new format of stores under the Grand Furniture Center brand, aimed at the middle and premium segments, the company’s press service reported.

The first Grand Furniture Center will open on December 2 in the capital's shopping center Epicenter at 20d Poliarna Street. It will occupy an area of 15,000 square meters, which is almost four times more than the company’s standard furniture centers in major cities. The press service notes that approximately the same area was occupied by the entire first Epicenter, which opened in Kyiv in 2003.

“In the future, we plan to develop this format in all major cities of Ukraine, opening four more Grand Furniture Centers in Kharkiv, Lviv, Dnipro and Odesa. Today the company is the largest furniture seller in Ukraine with a share of up to 10%. In the next three to five years, we plan to double our sales both by opening new store formats and by entering new price segments,” says Oleksandr Lukyanchenko, director of the Furniture department at Epicenter K.

The Grand Furniture Center plans to sell not only finished products, but also custom-made furniture. A new trade model for Ukraine will also be presented – turnkey sale of interiors (furniture with decor, paintings, carpets, etc.).

Great emphasis will be placed on the service component - the number of professional personnel will increase significantly. At the same time, the brands presented in the store will provide their sales representatives for consultations with visitors.

The retail space of the new store will be divided into four large zones: Market (ready-made furniture for the mass market segment), Family (mid-price furniture for the whole family), Custom (custom-made furniture) and Design (ready-made interiors). Each of these zones will be highlighted in a separate color, and intuitive navigation will help visitors quickly find the desired department and product.

Epicenter K LLC was created in 2003 and opened its first hypermarket in Kyiv in December of the same year. Today it is developing the country's largest network of shopping centers, Epicenter, which is a market leader in the retail trade segment of household goods and repairs.

Tags: #epicenter

MORE ABOUT

13:34 31.08.2023
Epicenter with partner already invests EUR 1.68 mln in INTERSPORT Polska

Epicenter with partner already invests EUR 1.68 mln in INTERSPORT Polska

09:53 30.08.2023
Approval of Epicenter K investment in INTERSPORT Polska extended by Polish regulator until Sept 30

Approval of Epicenter K investment in INTERSPORT Polska extended by Polish regulator until Sept 30

12:36 13.07.2023
Epicenter to install solar panels on 1 mln sq m of its shopping centers

Epicenter to install solar panels on 1 mln sq m of its shopping centers

14:57 16.06.2023
Epicenter K invests UAH 7 bln in development of retail real estate since start of war

Epicenter K invests UAH 7 bln in development of retail real estate since start of war

15:49 05.06.2023
Epicenter becomes member of eRecovery program

Epicenter becomes member of eRecovery program

14:49 18.05.2023
Epicenter K joins UN Global Compact

Epicenter K joins UN Global Compact

15:25 08.05.2023
Epicenter K will buy first batch of demining vehicles for $1 mln as part of UNITED24

Epicenter K will buy first batch of demining vehicles for $1 mln as part of UNITED24

15:42 26.04.2023
Epicenter increases sales of goods for sowing campaign by 97%

Epicenter increases sales of goods for sowing campaign by 97%

15:43 22.03.2023
Epicenter sells almost 30,000 generators since start of shelling of energy infrastructure

Epicenter sells almost 30,000 generators since start of shelling of energy infrastructure

10:15 14.03.2023
Epicenter intends to buy three land plots under its facilities in Kyiv

Epicenter intends to buy three land plots under its facilities in Kyiv

AD

HOT NEWS

Assembly of Intl Maritime Organization elects new composition of IMO Council without Russia

Defense forces destroy 18 of 25 UAVs, one Kh-59 missile – Air Force

Zelenskyy fears war in Israel, US presidential elections to affect further support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy: War with Russia is in new stage as winter looms

Court rules to seize $1.5 mln in cryptocurrency found during search at ex-head of Special Communications Service

LATEST

USA transfers two powerful autotransformers to Ukraine – Ukrenergo

Assembly of Intl Maritime Organization elects new composition of IMO Council without Russia

Movement of special transport and buses on Podilsko-Voskresensky bridge opened in Kyiv – Klitschko

Border Guard Service confirms cancellation of Poroshenko's business trip abroad

Defense forces destroy 18 of 25 UAVs, one Kh-59 missile – Air Force

Zaluzhny, Brown to continue to search for technological solutions to gain advantage over Russia in air, fire engagement, mine clearance

Zelenskyy fears war in Israel, US presidential elections to affect further support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy: War with Russia is in new stage as winter looms

Klymenko briefs G7 Ambassadors on number of Russian war crimes over 11 months

USA working in three directions to preserve Ukraine's energy infrastructure – Kirby

AD
AD
AD
AD