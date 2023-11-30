Newly formed Russian 104th Airborne Division being deployed to frontline in Ukraine – British intelligence

The Russian command is likely to transfer the newly formed 104th Guards Airborne Division to Ukraine's frontline, which is being assembled in Kherson region, British intelligence has said.

"Russia's airborne forces, the VDV, has likely started deploying the newly formed 104th Guards Airborne Division (104 GAD) in Ukraine for the first time," according to a report published on the X social network of Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Thursday.

It is reported that "the division is probably assembling in Kherson Oblast."

In August 2023, Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu announced plans to re-establish 104 GAD, which was previously downsized to a smaller, brigade-sized formation in 1998. Its subordinate units likely include the 337th regiment, an additional manoeuvre regiment, and the 52nd Artillery Brigade. "With the addition of the 104 GAD, the number of divisions in the VDV’s order of battle will increase to five," the British intelligence said.

As British military experts note, "the division will likely be poorly trained and is unlikely to meet the erstwhile elite standards of the VDV. It will almost certainly receive close scrutiny from the Russian General Colonel Mikhail Teplinsky; his routine role is overall commander of the VDV."