18:26 28.09.2023

Zelenskyy on Ukraine's membership in IAEA Board of Governors: We’ll make every effort to strengthen IAEA’s role, nuclear safety

Ukraine has been elected to the IAEA Board of Governors for 2023–2025, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, thanking the countries that supported Ukraine's bid.

“Ukraine has been elected to the IAEA Board of Governors for 2023–2025. I thank every country that supported our bid,” he said on X (formerly Twitter) Thursday.

“Ukraine remains a reliable partner in the nuclear energy sector and we will make every effort to reinforce the IAEA's important role and to strengthen global nuclear safety and security,” the head of the Ukrainian state stressed.

“We must all work together, all of us in the world who value security, to put an end to all types of nuclear blackmail that Russia attempts to normalize. Nuclear safety and security must be guaranteed,” Zelenskyy summed up.

Tags: #ukraine #iaea

