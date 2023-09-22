Facts

11:50 22.09.2023

Ukraine will receive long–range weapons – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Ukraine will receive long–range weapons – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is working hard to obtain long-range weapons, and the results of this work will be noticeable after a while, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, speaking with Ukrainian journalists in Washington.

"The Head of State noted that he had important meetings in the U.S. capital. In particular, frank conversations with American congressmen took place. ‘They have received all the answers,’" Zelenskyy stressed, according to the press service of the President's Office.

He said that during the meeting with congressmen, certain plans were discussed, as well as the necessary assistance to Ukraine. "It was also noted in the White House that we talked with congressmen. The Pentagon also addressed me with this. My voice is being heard, and it is such direct conversations that need to be conducted," the head of state noted.

Regarding the prospects of providing Ukraine with ATACMS missiles, Zelenskyy emphasized that we are talking about strengthening Ukraine's long-range capabilities. "We have been working on this issue for a very long time and powerfully. And it will be the same as with the F-16. We understand how it will be. And the moment will come – we will see it all," the president concluded.

Tags: #weapons

MORE ABOUT

15:19 21.09.2023
Poland to continue to supply weapons to Ukraine under existing contracts – govt spokesperson

Poland to continue to supply weapons to Ukraine under existing contracts – govt spokesperson

18:36 19.09.2023
Czech Republic, Denmark, Netherlands sign agreement on supply of weapons to Ukraine within Ramstein framework

Czech Republic, Denmark, Netherlands sign agreement on supply of weapons to Ukraine within Ramstein framework

18:26 14.09.2023
Shmyhal: Ukraine should increase production of its own drones, weapons and ammunition

Shmyhal: Ukraine should increase production of its own drones, weapons and ammunition

16:09 05.08.2023
Danilov: Russian targets are the best testing ground for Ukrainian weapons, their advertising at global level

Danilov: Russian targets are the best testing ground for Ukrainian weapons, their advertising at global level

14:32 05.08.2023
Germany hands over five SurveilSPIRE mobile intelligence systems to Ukraine as part of new military aid package

Germany hands over five SurveilSPIRE mobile intelligence systems to Ukraine as part of new military aid package

10:47 19.07.2023
Zelenskyy: No component from free world should be used in Russian weapons

Zelenskyy: No component from free world should be used in Russian weapons

18:50 11.07.2023
Ukraine, Sweden intend to agree on cooperation on defense procurement

Ukraine, Sweden intend to agree on cooperation on defense procurement

16:43 10.07.2023
Rheinmetall will open plant for production of armored vehicles in Ukraine in next three months - media

Rheinmetall will open plant for production of armored vehicles in Ukraine in next three months - media

12:36 08.07.2023
Zelenskyy thanks Biden, US people for new package of weapons

Zelenskyy thanks Biden, US people for new package of weapons

16:19 17.06.2023
Ukraine seizes initiative, while Russia defends itself, but weapons with range of up to 200 km needed to win – Ministry of Defense

Ukraine seizes initiative, while Russia defends itself, but weapons with range of up to 200 km needed to win – Ministry of Defense

AD

HOT NEWS

AFU confirm strike on HQ of Russian Black Sea Fleet in temporarily occupied Sevastopol

European Commission to recommend starting talks on Ukraine's membership in EU – media

Biden announces delivery of Abrams tanks, Hawk air defense batteries to Ukraine next week

Ukrainian military eliminate 480 invaders, 40 enemy artillery systems over day – AFU General Staff

Biden announces delivery of Abrams tanks, Hawk air defense batteries to Ukraine next week

LATEST

AFU confirm strike on HQ of Russian Black Sea Fleet in temporarily occupied Sevastopol

European Commission to recommend starting talks on Ukraine's membership in EU – media

Zelenskyy starts his visit to Canada

Biden announces delivery of Abrams tanks, Hawk air defense batteries to Ukraine next week

Ukrainian military eliminate 480 invaders, 40 enemy artillery systems over day – AFU General Staff

Biden announces delivery of Abrams tanks, Hawk air defense batteries to Ukraine next week

Three ships heading to ports of Odesa to be loaded with agricultural products, iron ore

Zelenskyy: America saved millions of Ukrainian lives

PM says Russia starts energy terror

Explosions at Chkalovsky air base near Moscow to be sensitive for Russian leaders – British intelligence

AD
AD
AD
AD