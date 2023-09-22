Ukraine will receive long–range weapons – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is working hard to obtain long-range weapons, and the results of this work will be noticeable after a while, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, speaking with Ukrainian journalists in Washington.

"The Head of State noted that he had important meetings in the U.S. capital. In particular, frank conversations with American congressmen took place. ‘They have received all the answers,’" Zelenskyy stressed, according to the press service of the President's Office.

He said that during the meeting with congressmen, certain plans were discussed, as well as the necessary assistance to Ukraine. "It was also noted in the White House that we talked with congressmen. The Pentagon also addressed me with this. My voice is being heard, and it is such direct conversations that need to be conducted," the head of state noted.

Regarding the prospects of providing Ukraine with ATACMS missiles, Zelenskyy emphasized that we are talking about strengthening Ukraine's long-range capabilities. "We have been working on this issue for a very long time and powerfully. And it will be the same as with the F-16. We understand how it will be. And the moment will come – we will see it all," the president concluded.