Facts

20:55 21.09.2023

Klymenko meets with Howard Buffett

1 min read
Klymenko meets with Howard Buffett

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko met with American public figure and businessman Howard Graham Buffett.

"It was a substantive and productive meeting with Howard Buffett. The famous American philanthropist helps units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in particular, the National Police and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. A particularly valuable contribution is to the mine clearance process in Ukraine," Klymenko said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said the Howard Buffett Foundation donated eight mechanized mine clearance vehicles to Ukrainian rescuers, as well as cars, metal detectors and other special equipment and equipment.

"The resulting equipment performs tasks in de-occupied territories," Klymenko said.

In addition, he said mobile DNA laboratories donated by the Buffett Foundation are an important aid for Ukrainian criminologists, since they allow the body of the dead to be identified "in a matter of minutes," and are also actively used in the process of documenting war crimes of Russia.

"I thank Howard Buffett and his Foundation for the support and assistance received. We are ahead of the implementation of new projects to improve the security situation in the country," Klymenko said.

Tags: #meeting #buffett

MORE ABOUT

19:37 21.09.2023
Zelenskyy discusses strengthening air defense with US congressmen before winter

Zelenskyy discusses strengthening air defense with US congressmen before winter

20:38 20.09.2023
Zelenskyy, Pritzker discuss priority areas for restoration of Ukraine, support for most promising economy sectors

Zelenskyy, Pritzker discuss priority areas for restoration of Ukraine, support for most promising economy sectors

19:50 11.09.2023
Zelenskyy, Baerbock discuss Ukraine’s current defense needs, strengthening of air defense

Zelenskyy, Baerbock discuss Ukraine’s current defense needs, strengthening of air defense

19:24 04.08.2023
Zelenskyy: Participation of Global South countries in Jeddah meeting is important

Zelenskyy: Participation of Global South countries in Jeddah meeting is important

21:05 01.08.2023
Shmyhal discusses with G7, EU ambassadors key issues of restoration, reform of Ukraine

Shmyhal discusses with G7, EU ambassadors key issues of restoration, reform of Ukraine

21:03 24.07.2023
Issues of grain exports, Russian strikes on grain infrastructure considered at Staff HQ meeting – Zelenskyy

Issues of grain exports, Russian strikes on grain infrastructure considered at Staff HQ meeting – Zelenskyy

20:39 17.07.2023
Next Ramstein meeting to be held on July 18 – Reznikov

Next Ramstein meeting to be held on July 18 – Reznikov

20:01 12.07.2023
Zelenskyy following talk with Biden: We clearly see how to end this war with our common victory

Zelenskyy following talk with Biden: We clearly see how to end this war with our common victory

20:30 30.06.2023
US Wasatch Group plans to build 600 modular homes in Ukraine – President's Office

US Wasatch Group plans to build 600 modular homes in Ukraine – President's Office

20:26 21.06.2023
Japanese Ambassador holds meeting with commander of Ukraine’s National Guard

Japanese Ambassador holds meeting with commander of Ukraine’s National Guard

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy discusses strengthening air defense with US congressmen before winter

Since beginning of day, five people killed, 10 injured as result of shelling in Kherson region – local authorities

Poland to continue to supply weapons to Ukraine under existing contracts – govt spokesperson

Air defense for Ukraine among top issues in Washington – Zelenskyy

SBU, Ukrainian Navy inflict massive strike on Saky air base in occupied Crimea last night – source

LATEST

Occupiers carry out 52 missiles, 44 air strikes on Ukraine in 24 hours

Germany doesn't refuse to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine, but studying request, consequences

EU countries discussing issue of using Russia's frozen assets, working group to meet on Sept 27 – EC

Speakers of US Senate, House of Representatives, following meeting with Zelenskyy, disagree on allocation of funds to Ukraine

Ship with grain from Chornomorsk port reaches Turkish port

In south, units of Offensive Guard advance deep into Russian defense

Ship with grain from Chornomorsk port reaches Turkish port

Nausėda: Ukraine-Poland disagreements must be resolved ASAP

Sweden transfers 10 Strv 122 tanks to Ukraine

URCS volunteers help victims of Russian missile attack in Kyiv

AD
AD
AD
AD