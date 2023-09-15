EU's position on Ukraine adopted by all 27 countries without exception – Stano on Szijjarto’s statement

Representative of the Foreign Diplomatic Service of the European Union, Peter Stano, notes that the member states of the Union may have their own, different, opinions from others, but the general line of foreign policy is adopted by all 27 members of the bloc, and the EU's position regarding Ukraine remains unchanged.

This position of the EU was outlined by Stano in Brussels on Friday, commenting at the request of the Interfax-Ukraine agency on recent statements by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who accused the EU of not "localizing and isolating", but making a "global" war that Russia unleashed against Ukraine, because of what "the whole world is suffering."

Stano refrained from commenting on the statement in essence. At the same time, he stated that "the EU's position on Ukraine is very clear: this is illegal, unjustified, unprovoked aggression by Russia against Ukraine. This is the official position of the European Union, agreed by 27 member-states including Hungary, and this position is being represented and reflected in all the votes of the United Nations,” the EU representative stated.

Stano once again noted that it is the Russian aggression against Ukraine that "has far-reaching and widespread negative consequences around the world." He recalled that not so long ago, in July, the leaders of the 27 EU member states, including Hungary, adopted conclusions (an official EU document) in which "they stated in paragraph number one that the European Council, that is, the member States of the European Union, the 27 EU member states confirm the strong condemnation of aggressive Russia's war against Ukraine, the European Union is unwavering in its support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as Ukraine's inalienable right to self-defense. This is the position, this is the policy of the European Union, adopted by all 27 member states," he explained.

At the same time, Stano pointed out that member states have the right to express their opinions, but what matters is unanimity in decision-making. According to him, there is a very clearly formulated policy in relation to Ukraine adopted by all 27 member states, including Hungary, according to which the EU unwaveringly supports the legitimate struggle and the right to self-defense of Ukraine against cruel, illegal and unprovoked aggression by Russia.