Facts

19:06 15.09.2023

EU's position on Ukraine adopted by all 27 countries without exception – Stano on Szijjarto’s statement

2 min read
EU's position on Ukraine adopted by all 27 countries without exception – Stano on Szijjarto’s statement

Representative of the Foreign Diplomatic Service of the European Union, Peter Stano, notes that the member states of the Union may have their own, different, opinions from others, but the general line of foreign policy is adopted by all 27 members of the bloc, and the EU's position regarding Ukraine remains unchanged.

This position of the EU was outlined by Stano in Brussels on Friday, commenting at the request of the Interfax-Ukraine agency on recent statements by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who accused the EU of not "localizing and isolating", but making a "global" war that Russia unleashed against Ukraine, because of what "the whole world is suffering."

Stano refrained from commenting on the statement in essence. At the same time, he stated that "the EU's position on Ukraine is very clear: this is illegal, unjustified, unprovoked aggression by Russia against Ukraine. This is the official position of the European Union, agreed by 27 member-states including Hungary, and this position is being represented and reflected in all the votes of the United Nations,” the EU representative stated.

Stano once again noted that it is the Russian aggression against Ukraine that "has far-reaching and widespread negative consequences around the world." He recalled that not so long ago, in July, the leaders of the 27 EU member states, including Hungary, adopted conclusions (an official EU document) in which "they stated in paragraph number one that the European Council, that is, the member States of the European Union, the 27 EU member states confirm the strong condemnation of aggressive Russia's war against Ukraine, the European Union is unwavering in its support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as Ukraine's inalienable right to self-defense. This is the position, this is the policy of the European Union, adopted by all 27 member states," he explained.

At the same time, Stano pointed out that member states have the right to express their opinions, but what matters is unanimity in decision-making. According to him, there is a very clearly formulated policy in relation to Ukraine adopted by all 27 member states, including Hungary, according to which the EU unwaveringly supports the legitimate struggle and the right to self-defense of Ukraine against cruel, illegal and unprovoked aggression by Russia.

Tags: #stano

MORE ABOUT

17:09 10.08.2023
International efforts on resuming Black Sea Grain Initiative continue – Stano

International efforts on resuming Black Sea Grain Initiative continue – Stano

16:18 16.06.2023
Stano: After making Kyiv target to missile attacks, Putin gives African leaders special greeting, demonstrating his real intentions

Stano: After making Kyiv target to missile attacks, Putin gives African leaders special greeting, demonstrating his real intentions

14:39 30.05.2023
Stano: Russia continues to indiscriminately terrorize Ukrainian civilians in barbaric way

Stano: Russia continues to indiscriminately terrorize Ukrainian civilians in barbaric way

12:27 05.05.2023
All perpetrators of Russian crimes, their accomplices to be punished – EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Speaker

All perpetrators of Russian crimes, their accomplices to be punished – EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Speaker

14:35 16.04.2021
Russian's intention to restrict freedom of navigation around Crimea to be discussed at EU Council meeting – Stano

Russian's intention to restrict freedom of navigation around Crimea to be discussed at EU Council meeting – Stano

15:42 13.12.2013
Brussels to help Kyiv get IMF loan if it undertakes clear commitments to EU, says EC representative

Brussels to help Kyiv get IMF loan if it undertakes clear commitments to EU, says EC representative

20:12 21.05.2013
Brussels urges Kyiv to promptly and effectively investigate attack on journalists, says Fule's spokesman

Brussels urges Kyiv to promptly and effectively investigate attack on journalists, says Fule's spokesman

AD

HOT NEWS

MP Shufrych notified of suspicion of high treason – SBU

Ukrainian Embassy in Israel: Zelenskyy - Netanyahu meeting officially confirmed

Yanukovych-Azarov case under Kharkiv Accords been brought to court – SBI

Third Separate Assault Brigade confirms liberation of Andriyivka: Russia's 72nd motorized rifle brigade defeated

About 11 mln people across Ukraine have challenges to access water, hygiene services – UN

LATEST

Pentagon chief to hold meeting in Ramstein-15 format

Draft law on state budget-2024 published on Rada website

SBU marine drone shoots down enemy missile ship Samum at Sevastopol Bay - source

Zaluzhny holds meeting with US, British partners, briefs them in detail on front situation

Govt for first time adds to national budget dental prosthetics for veterans – Shmyhal

PMC Wagner declared terrorist organization in UK - Interior Ministry

MP Shufrych notified of suspicion of high treason – SBU

Ukrainian Embassy in Israel: Zelenskyy - Netanyahu meeting officially confirmed

Zelenskyy meets with ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan

Ukraine's goal before 2024 NATO summit in Washington is show real progress in implementing annual national programme – Stefanishyna

AD
AD
AD
AD