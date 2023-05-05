Facts

12:27 05.05.2023

All perpetrators of Russian crimes, their accomplices to be punished – EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Speaker

1 min read
All perpetrators of Russian crimes, their accomplices to be punished – EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Speaker

EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Spokesperson Peter Stano commented on the recent consequences of the shelling of Ukraine by the Russian occupiers and stressed that the EU would not allow anyone from the Russian military command to escape punishment, the website of the EU Diplomatic Service reported on Friday.

"This reckless killing of civilians and destruction of civilian infrastructure must stop immediately. These indiscriminate Russian attacks against civilian facilities constitute war crimes. The EU has made it clear that there will be no impunity for the commanders, perpetrators and accomplices of these atrocities. The EU remains committed to hold all of them to account," Stano said.

Tags: #stano

MORE ABOUT

14:35 16.04.2021
Russian's intention to restrict freedom of navigation around Crimea to be discussed at EU Council meeting – Stano

Russian's intention to restrict freedom of navigation around Crimea to be discussed at EU Council meeting – Stano

15:42 13.12.2013
Brussels to help Kyiv get IMF loan if it undertakes clear commitments to EU, says EC representative

Brussels to help Kyiv get IMF loan if it undertakes clear commitments to EU, says EC representative

20:12 21.05.2013
Brussels urges Kyiv to promptly and effectively investigate attack on journalists, says Fule's spokesman

Brussels urges Kyiv to promptly and effectively investigate attack on journalists, says Fule's spokesman

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Fukuyama, Nobel winnner Paul Nurse become new UNITED24 platform ambassadors

Enemy trying hard to seize Bakhmut before May 9 – Maliar

Ukrainian Armed Forces conduct limited counterattack southwest of Bakhmut - ISW

Borrell says China's Ukraine peace plan not viable

Invaders attack DTEK's thermal power plants for second day in a row

LATEST

Kuleba invites Bahrain to participate in June Ukraine Recovery Conference in London

Zelenskyy: Fukuyama, Nobel winnner Paul Nurse become new UNITED24 platform ambassadors

Enemy trying hard to seize Bakhmut before May 9 – Maliar

Reznikov at meeting with Bundeswehr inspector general: I would like Germany to become part of 'sea coalition'

Zelenskyy meets in Kyiv with FM of Bahrain

Ukrainian army still lacks military chaplains – Head of State Ethno-Politics Service

Ukrainian Armed Forces conduct limited counterattack southwest of Bakhmut - ISW

Ukraine returns bodies of another 80 fallen defenders

Borrell says China's Ukraine peace plan not viable

Millions of people support Ukraine via UNITED24 – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
AD
AD