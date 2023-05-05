All perpetrators of Russian crimes, their accomplices to be punished – EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Speaker

EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Spokesperson Peter Stano commented on the recent consequences of the shelling of Ukraine by the Russian occupiers and stressed that the EU would not allow anyone from the Russian military command to escape punishment, the website of the EU Diplomatic Service reported on Friday.

"This reckless killing of civilians and destruction of civilian infrastructure must stop immediately. These indiscriminate Russian attacks against civilian facilities constitute war crimes. The EU has made it clear that there will be no impunity for the commanders, perpetrators and accomplices of these atrocities. The EU remains committed to hold all of them to account," Stano said.