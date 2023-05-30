Facts

14:39 30.05.2023

Stano: Russia continues to indiscriminately terrorize Ukrainian civilians in barbaric way

The European Union has described attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian settlements as a barbaric way of terrorizing Ukrainian civilians and a sign that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to continue his war.

Lead Spokesperson of the European Commission for Foreign Affairs Peter Stano said this at a press conference in Brussels on Tuesday.

"These attacks show yet again that Russia continues to indiscriminately terrorize Ukrainian civilian population in a heinous and barbaric way. Also, these attacks are a clear response by Putin to all those who strive for a peace process. It shows that Putin is not serious about stopping his war and he wants to continue his escalation against the Ukrainian people," he said.

In the last 24 hours, Kyiv endured three waves of Russian missile and drone attacks, Stano said.

"With repeated targeting of Kyiv, especially this month, this amounts to Ukrainian capital being massively attacked by Russia every second day. And that in addition to Russia's daily indiscriminate shelling and bombing of cities, villages and settlements and places near the front line in the east of the country. These attacks have hit over the past few days a hospital and residential buildings, killing and injuring again a number of Ukrainian civilians," he said.

To a question about a drone attack on Moscow, Stano said that the EU knows nothing about such attacks. At the same time, he called on the Kremlin to not use such cases for further escalation.

