Facts

18:58 14.09.2023

Ukraine expects European Commission to keep its word, lift all restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural exports tomorrow – Kuleba

2 min read
Ukraine expects European Commission to keep its word, lift all restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural exports tomorrow – Kuleba

Ukraine expects the European Comission to keep its word and lift all restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural exports tomorrow, no form of continuing the ban is acceptable, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"No form of continuing the ban is acceptable since it would undermine the single market, the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement, and trust in EU commitments," he said in X social network (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

In turn, the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine issued a comment on Ukrainian grains export, saying that "to address the previously expressed concerns of some EU Member States, Ukraine and the European Commission have conducted systematic work within the framework of the Joint Coordination Platform."

In particular, the parties reached agreements to increase the capacity of the Danube corridor, transfer sanitary and phytosanitary controls from the border to the countries of destination of Ukrainian products, monitor harvests, grain storage volumes, and trade flows at the border. In the context of developing long-term solutions, the parties also outlined steps to create new grain storage facilities on EU territory, identified alternative transport corridors to the Baltic, Adriatic and Aegean Seas, and started working on the introduction of joint customs control between Ukraine and the EU Member States, the ministry said.

"A comprehensive data and process analysis showed that Ukrainian grain exports are not the root cause of destabilization on the EU Single Market. For the duration of the European Commission's ban and the prolonged absence of Ukrainian agricultural products, the problems of farmers in Slovakia, Poland, Romania, and Hungary were not resolved at the level of their governments. This indicates the presence of completely different factors of market pressure, including global price changes," it said.

The ministry said that any decision, either at the European or national level, that will further restrict Ukrainian agricultural exports "will not only be unjustified and illegal, but will also harm the common economic interests of Ukraine, EU Member States, and the entire European Union, and will have a clear destabilizing effect on the global food market."

Tags: #kuleba

MORE ABOUT

15:59 11.09.2023
Issue of providing Taurus missiles to Ukraine moving forward - Kuleba after talks with Baerbock

Issue of providing Taurus missiles to Ukraine moving forward - Kuleba after talks with Baerbock

15:35 06.09.2023
Blinken during visit to Kyiv: We see good progress on counteroffensive, we want to make sure Ukraine has what it needs

Blinken during visit to Kyiv: We see good progress on counteroffensive, we want to make sure Ukraine has what it needs

19:19 05.09.2023
People want counteroffensive to look like in The Avengers or Asterix and Obelix, but life a little more complicated – Kuleba

People want counteroffensive to look like in The Avengers or Asterix and Obelix, but life a little more complicated – Kuleba

20:48 04.09.2023
Austria proves by its example that neutral countries capable of taking firm stand - Kuleba in appeal to Austrian diplomatic corps

Austria proves by its example that neutral countries capable of taking firm stand - Kuleba in appeal to Austrian diplomatic corps

20:28 01.09.2023
Ukraine's partners understand offensive is moving in right direction – Kuleba

Ukraine's partners understand offensive is moving in right direction – Kuleba

11:53 31.08.2023
Ukrainian-Spanish FMs meeting in Toledo: Opening Ukraine's EU accession talks in 2023 is top priority

Ukrainian-Spanish FMs meeting in Toledo: Opening Ukraine's EU accession talks in 2023 is top priority

17:22 30.08.2023
Macron receives Kuleba in France, discussing further military support, Peace Formula

Macron receives Kuleba in France, discussing further military support, Peace Formula

14:45 30.08.2023
Kuleba tells about work of 31 fighters, which made it possible to liberate Robotyne

Kuleba tells about work of 31 fighters, which made it possible to liberate Robotyne

10:51 28.08.2023
Ukrainian FM to pay visits to Czech Republic, France, Spain on Aug 28-31

Ukrainian FM to pay visits to Czech Republic, France, Spain on Aug 28-31

10:40 15.08.2023
As result of massive missile attack on Ukraine, four people killed, 16 wounded – preliminary data

As result of massive missile attack on Ukraine, four people killed, 16 wounded – preliminary data

AD

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal: Ukraine should increase production of its own drones, weapons and ammunition

Russia has been receiving ammunition from North Korea for month and half – Budanov

ICC office opens in Kyiv to enhance timeliness, effectiveness of investigation into Russia's war crimes

Ukrainian Armed Forces confirms strike on enemy surface-to-air missile system near Yevpatoria

SBU, Navy destroy enemy air defense complex Triumf near Yevpatoria – source

LATEST

Shmyhal: Ukraine should increase production of its own drones, weapons and ammunition

Russia has been receiving ammunition from North Korea for month and half – Budanov

ICC office opens in Kyiv to enhance timeliness, effectiveness of investigation into Russia's war crimes

JYSK opens updated store in Bila Tserkva

Court arrests ex-director of SOE Polygraph Combine Ukraina in absentia

Israeli police officers arrive in Uman on eve of Rosh Hashanah

Ukrainian Armed Forces confirms strike on enemy surface-to-air missile system near Yevpatoria

Security of region important for 27% of Ukrainians, when choosing location for tourist trip – Tourism Agency

SBU, Navy destroy enemy air defense complex Triumf near Yevpatoria – source

Enemy fires 433 shells on Kherson region, there casualties – local authorities

AD
AD
AD
AD