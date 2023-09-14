Ukraine expects European Commission to keep its word, lift all restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural exports tomorrow – Kuleba

Ukraine expects the European Comission to keep its word and lift all restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural exports tomorrow, no form of continuing the ban is acceptable, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"No form of continuing the ban is acceptable since it would undermine the single market, the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement, and trust in EU commitments," he said in X social network (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

In turn, the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine issued a comment on Ukrainian grains export, saying that "to address the previously expressed concerns of some EU Member States, Ukraine and the European Commission have conducted systematic work within the framework of the Joint Coordination Platform."

In particular, the parties reached agreements to increase the capacity of the Danube corridor, transfer sanitary and phytosanitary controls from the border to the countries of destination of Ukrainian products, monitor harvests, grain storage volumes, and trade flows at the border. In the context of developing long-term solutions, the parties also outlined steps to create new grain storage facilities on EU territory, identified alternative transport corridors to the Baltic, Adriatic and Aegean Seas, and started working on the introduction of joint customs control between Ukraine and the EU Member States, the ministry said.

"A comprehensive data and process analysis showed that Ukrainian grain exports are not the root cause of destabilization on the EU Single Market. For the duration of the European Commission's ban and the prolonged absence of Ukrainian agricultural products, the problems of farmers in Slovakia, Poland, Romania, and Hungary were not resolved at the level of their governments. This indicates the presence of completely different factors of market pressure, including global price changes," it said.

The ministry said that any decision, either at the European or national level, that will further restrict Ukrainian agricultural exports "will not only be unjustified and illegal, but will also harm the common economic interests of Ukraine, EU Member States, and the entire European Union, and will have a clear destabilizing effect on the global food market."