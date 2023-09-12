The only standard is how much our actions help front – Danilov on Democratic Initiatives’ survey on corruption

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov calls for evaluating actions in public or professional spheres by the criterion of how much they help the front.

“Sociology in times of war is an effective weapon and a high responsibility. The art of formulating questions is a guarantee of the expected result. And in peacetime, one could endlessly play traditional domestic games, juggling numbers and ratings. But in times of war, there is a single highest standard to measure everything we do in the public or professional sphere. Every time one should ask oneself a question: does my work bring the Victory closer and help the frontline?” he said on Twitter (X) Tuesday.

Earlier, a survey was published by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation, conducted jointly with the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), according to which 78% of Ukrainians surveyed in July believe that the President of Ukraine is directly responsible for corruption in the government and military administrations.

“It’s good to be able to play with the clickability of future headlines in the safe rear, it’s bad when it doesn’t help the frontline, and even worse – when it harms. We are Ukrainians! Our strength is always in unity, especially in times of danger,” Danilov also said.

In turn, the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology notes that "indeed, for 89% of the population, corruption is now a very, or rather, a serious problem. At the same time, when asked about the responsibility for overcoming corruption, which was in a different format, the most respondents also spoke about the President/his Office."

"Majority consider corruption to be widespread in Ukraine, although from 2021 to 2023, the share of those who consider it to be ‘very widespread’ decreased from 63% to 43%. Also during this period, the share of those who believe that the authorities are more likely to effectively fight corruption in Ukraine has increased from 25% to 50%," KIIS said in a press release.