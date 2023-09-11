Facts

17:40 11.09.2023

Some 78% Ukrainians consider head of state directly responsible for corruption in govt, military administrations – poll

2 min read
Some 78% Ukrainians consider head of state directly responsible for corruption in govt, military administrations – poll

As of the beginning of 78% of the polled Ukrainians said that it is the president of Ukraine who is directly responsible for corruption in the government and military administrations, according to a survey conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation, jointly with Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, on July 3-17, 2023.

According to the survey, which was published on the official website of the Foundation on Monday, only 18% of the polled Ukrainians disagree with such a claim.

"Ukrainians of senior age are more demanding to the president than the youth. While among respondents aged from 18 to 29 years old, 70% agree with the thesis that the head of state is responsible for corruption, the share of criticism among people aged over 60 years old rises to 81%. There are no other significant differences in terms of financial position or a region of residence," the Foundation said.

The poll was conducted using the face-to-face method among 2,011 respondents older than 18 in all regions of Ukraine, except for the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson region. The survey was conducted in Zaporizhia and Kharkiv regions only in the territories that are controlled by the government of Ukraine and where no hostilities take place.

Tags: #corruption #poll

