NABU, SAPO seize Kolomoisky's assets

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), after reporting suspicion to the former ultimate beneficiary of PJSC PrivatBank (Kyiv-based), took measures to seize his assets.

"Based on the resolution of the NABU director, agreed upon by the SAPO head, shares in the charter capital of companies that the suspect owns directly or indirectly, in the context of 307 legal entities, including joint-stock companies, with an estimated value of over UAH 3 billion, have been seized for a period of 48 hours, as well as for almost 1,000 real estate facilities and over 1,600 vehicles and vessels," the NABU press service said in the Telegram channel.

It is noted that the basis for the decision was the need to ensure possible seizure or special confiscation of property in criminal proceedings on the facts of misappropriation of PrivatBank funds on an especially large scale, legalization of proceeds from crime, and forgery committed by an organized group.

A petition has been sent to the High Anti-Corruption Court to seize the above-mentioned property.

As reported, on Thursday, September 7, law enforcement officers notified Kolomoisky and five of his former top managers of PJSC PrivatBank of suspicion of embezzlement of bank funds worth over UAH 9.2 billion.