Facts

13:55 08.09.2023

Number of victims due to Kryvyi Rih attack increased to 54, search work completed – Interior Minister

1 min read
As a result of a missile strike by Russian occupiers on an administrative building in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, one person was killed, 54 were injured, nine of whom were police officers, said Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.

"Search and rescue operations have been completed in Kryvyi Rih. As of 13:30, 55 victims are known: one killed and 54 injured. There are nine police officers among the injured," Klymenko on Telegram on Friday.

According to the Interior Minister, additional police groups from neighboring regions arrived in the city to strengthen it. Tents have been deployed near the site of the shelling, where specialists provide psychological assistance and mobile reception points for applications from victims.

