Auchan Rive Gauche store resumes its operation after impact of projectile debris, fire

Less than a week after the impact of projectile debris and a fire, Auchan Ukraine has resumed the operation of the Auchan Rive Gauche hypermarket, according to the company's press service.

As reported, on August 30, projectile debris fell on the Rive Gauche shopping center, where Auchan is an anchor tenant. There were no injuries among the shopping center's staff or customers, and the fire was quickly contained.

The building's roof and service areas were damaged, but the supporting structures were not destroyed. Thanks to the quality fire prevention system and the work of firefighters, the sales area remained intact.

Currently, the Rive Gauche shopping center has received permission to reopen the undamaged part. Reconstruction work has begun in the damaged parts.

At Auchan Rive Gauche, damaged goods worth more than UAH 3 million were written off following food safety standards. The hypermarket will operate in full: all departments will reopen, and the product range has been updated.

Auchan Ukraine Hypermarket LLC has been operating in Ukraine since 2008.