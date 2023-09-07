Facts

14:50 07.09.2023

Auchan Rive Gauche store resumes its operation after impact of projectile debris, fire

1 min read
Auchan Rive Gauche store resumes its operation after impact of projectile debris, fire

Less than a week after the impact of projectile debris and a fire, Auchan Ukraine has resumed the operation of the Auchan Rive Gauche hypermarket, according to the company's press service.

As reported, on August 30, projectile debris fell on the Rive Gauche shopping center, where Auchan is an anchor tenant. There were no injuries among the shopping center's staff or customers, and the fire was quickly contained.

The building's roof and service areas were damaged, but the supporting structures were not destroyed. Thanks to the quality fire prevention system and the work of firefighters, the sales area remained intact.

Currently, the Rive Gauche shopping center has received permission to reopen the undamaged part. Reconstruction work has begun in the damaged parts.

At Auchan Rive Gauche, damaged goods worth more than UAH 3 million were written off following food safety standards. The hypermarket will operate in full: all departments will reopen, and the product range has been updated.

Auchan Ukraine Hypermarket LLC has been operating in Ukraine since 2008.

 

Tags: #auchan_rive_gauche
AD

HOT NEWS

Umerov names priorities – ministry's subjectivity, provision of military, expansion of intl coalition

Zelenskyy introduces new Defense Minister Rustem Umerov

Number of casualties of missile attack on Kostiantynivka rises to 51 – Defense Ministry

Air defense destroy 25 UAVs out of 33 launched overnight

Danish PM on Ukraine's defense support: We to do even more

LATEST

Ukraine submits proposals to Türkiye to reopen grain corridor without Russia – Ambassador of Ukraine to Türkiye

Umerov names priorities – ministry's subjectivity, provision of military, expansion of intl coalition

Zelenskyy introduces new Defense Minister Rustem Umerov

France to donate 150 UAVs to Ukraine – French Defense Minister

USA announces over $1 bln in new aid to Ukraine – Blinken

URCS: Braille book on first aid to be presented in Kyiv

Number of casualties of missile attack on Kostiantynivka rises to 51 – Defense Ministry

Air defense destroy 25 UAVs out of 33 launched overnight

Shmyhal, Danish PM discuss assistance in military equipment, humanitarian demining

Washington may announce first deliveries of depleted uranium munitions to Kyiv on Wednesday

AD
AD
AD
AD