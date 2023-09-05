Facts

12:55 05.09.2023

Zelenskyy visits eight brigades fighting in Donetsk direction – press service

2 min read
Zelenskyy visits eight brigades fighting in Donetsk direction – press service

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a working trip to Donetsk region on Monday, during which he heard reports from the commanders of eight combat brigades on the operational situation at the front, and also discussed the current needs of the military, the presidentialpress service said.

"The President of Ukraine heard reports from the commanders of combat brigades on the operational situation at the front, interaction of units in the area of responsibility of Donetsk operational and tactical group, as well as on the status of combat missions and the level of logistics," the office said.

As reported, the head of state, together with Commander of the Marines and the Donetsk operational and tactical group Yuriy Sodol and First Deputy Minister of Defense Oleksandr Pavliuk, visited the command posts of the 109th separate territorial defense brigade, 110th separate mechanized brigade named after Brigadier General Marko Bezruchko, 36th separate marine brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi, 53rd separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh, 59th separate motorized infantry brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk, 79th separate air assault brigade, 37th separate marine brigade, 38th separate marine brigade.

Zelenskyy discussed with the commanders [of brigades] issues, among which the commanders most often mentioned the growing need for UAVs and anti-drone weapons, insufficient manning of units and a shortage of certain types of ammunition.

The president and the military discussed the creation of an auxiliary system of support for brigades that will take over management functions and free up time for combat work for the commanders. They also discussed ways to increase the motivation of warriors.

Tags: #donetsk_region #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

10:28 05.09.2023
HQ meeting after Zelenskyy's trip to front to consider issue of electronic warfare

HQ meeting after Zelenskyy's trip to front to consider issue of electronic warfare

12:20 02.09.2023
UN expects Zelenskyy to attend meeting of General Assembly, Security Council – media

UN expects Zelenskyy to attend meeting of General Assembly, Security Council – media

20:47 01.09.2023
We to do everything to return offline education – Zelenskyy

We to do everything to return offline education – Zelenskyy

09:30 01.09.2023
Zelenskyy: Conditions for return of people from abroad are victory, desire of people to return

Zelenskyy: Conditions for return of people from abroad are victory, desire of people to return

20:35 30.08.2023
Zelenskyy instructs law enforcers to check military medical commissions' decisions on disability, unsuitability for military service after Feb 24, 2022

Zelenskyy instructs law enforcers to check military medical commissions' decisions on disability, unsuitability for military service after Feb 24, 2022

09:57 30.08.2023
Zelenskyy: Every official must feel what kind of Ukraine behind them

Zelenskyy: Every official must feel what kind of Ukraine behind them

09:49 30.08.2023
Zelenskyy thanks USA, Biden for new package of defense assistance to Ukraine

Zelenskyy thanks USA, Biden for new package of defense assistance to Ukraine

17:47 29.08.2023
Ukraine ready to start negotiations on security guarantees with Japan as soon as possible – Zelenskyy-Kishida talk

Ukraine ready to start negotiations on security guarantees with Japan as soon as possible – Zelenskyy-Kishida talk

17:07 29.08.2023
Japanese PM Kishida, Zelenskyy hold phone talk prior to G20 summit in India

Japanese PM Kishida, Zelenskyy hold phone talk prior to G20 summit in India

16:08 29.08.2023
Zelenskyy honors memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders

Zelenskyy honors memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders

AD

HOT NEWS

Over 20 searches underway in Ukraine in case of abuses in energy infrastructure restoration – SBU

HQ meeting after Zelenskyy's trip to front to consider issue of electronic warfare

SBU conducts searches of Chernihiv's acting mayor house

Black Sea Grain Initiative should be resumed, but not at expense of blackmail, fulfillment of Russia’s whims – Kuleba

UN Commission: We can’t make conclusion at this stage that genocide taking place in Ukraine

LATEST

Justice Ministry files 29 claims on confiscation with High Anti-Corruption Court, 25 enter into force - Deputy Minister

Judicial Administration's acting head: There are about 3,500 lawsuits in courts from Court Security Service's employees not receiving 'combat' UAH 30,000

Judicial Administration's acting head: Can't talk about my status in corruption case in Supreme Court, have legal grounds for exercising my powers

Over 20 searches underway in Ukraine in case of abuses in energy infrastructure restoration – SBU

Belgium to hand over Sea Sparrow missiles to Ukraine – media

SBU conducts searches of Chernihiv's acting mayor house

Austria proves by its example that neutral countries capable of taking firm stand - Kuleba in appeal to Austrian diplomatic corps

Summit of first ladies and gentlemen to be dedicated to mental health, bring together reps from dozens of countries – Zelenska

Official launch of intl medical partnership to take place at Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen – Liashko

Ministry of Agrarian Policy submits for discussion amendments to law on veterinary medicine

AD
AD
AD
AD