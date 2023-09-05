Zelenskyy visits eight brigades fighting in Donetsk direction – press service

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a working trip to Donetsk region on Monday, during which he heard reports from the commanders of eight combat brigades on the operational situation at the front, and also discussed the current needs of the military, the presidentialpress service said.

"The President of Ukraine heard reports from the commanders of combat brigades on the operational situation at the front, interaction of units in the area of responsibility of Donetsk operational and tactical group, as well as on the status of combat missions and the level of logistics," the office said.

As reported, the head of state, together with Commander of the Marines and the Donetsk operational and tactical group Yuriy Sodol and First Deputy Minister of Defense Oleksandr Pavliuk, visited the command posts of the 109th separate territorial defense brigade, 110th separate mechanized brigade named after Brigadier General Marko Bezruchko, 36th separate marine brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi, 53rd separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh, 59th separate motorized infantry brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk, 79th separate air assault brigade, 37th separate marine brigade, 38th separate marine brigade.

Zelenskyy discussed with the commanders [of brigades] issues, among which the commanders most often mentioned the growing need for UAVs and anti-drone weapons, insufficient manning of units and a shortage of certain types of ammunition.

The president and the military discussed the creation of an auxiliary system of support for brigades that will take over management functions and free up time for combat work for the commanders. They also discussed ways to increase the motivation of warriors.