Zelenskyy: HQ Supreme Commander-in-Chief is fully devoted to front

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander, during which the situation on the frontline, as well as the evacuation of the wounded, were discussed.

"Today's Headquarters is only about the front. In detail – Kharkiv region, Donbas. In detail - south: Zaporizhia, the left bank of Kherson region. In detail – the evacuation of the wounded. In detail – the plans of the enemy. We are doing everything to give more strength to our soldiers," Zelenskyy said in Telegram channel on Friday.