Facts

12:42 01.09.2023

Ukrainian troops advance towards Novoprokopivka, Zaporizhia region – AFU General Staff

1 min read
Ukrainian troops advanced in the direction of the village of Novoprokopivka of Polohivsky district of Zaporizhia region and are anchored on the achieved boundaries, the Military Media Center said with reference to spokesperson of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Kovaliov.

According to him, the Ukrainian defense forces continue conducting an offensive operation in Melitopol direction in the south of the country. "They had success in the direction of Novodanylivka – Novoprokopivka. They are gaining a foothold on the achieved boundaries, inflicting a fiery artillery defeat on the identified enemy targets," Kovaliov said.

