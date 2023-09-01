Enemy unsuccessfully attacks in two directions, more than 25 clashes at front over day –General Staff

Over the past day, more than 25 military clashes have occurred at the front, Russian occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Novoyehorivka, Luhansk region and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region, according to operational information on the Russian invasion as of o6:00 of Friday published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Defense Forces continue to restrain the offensive of Russian troops in Maryinka area of Donetsk region and conduct an offensive operation in Melitopol direction, consolidate on the achieved boundaries, carry out counter-battery measures.

In Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not significantly changed.