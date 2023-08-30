Facts

18:48 30.08.2023

More than 70 diplomats join meeting on Peace Formula in Kyiv

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak discussed with diplomats the implementation of Ukraine's Peace Formula, the press service of the Office of the President has said.

More than 70 representatives of foreign states took part on the seventh meeting on the issue dedicated to the Food Security item of the formula that took place in the territory of a bread company in Kyiv region. The enterprise was hit by one of Russia's missile attacks last year.

Yermak said that in Africa alone 32 countries depend on Ukrainian grain export. He thanked the partners for ensuring the operation of the grain corridor in the Black Sea and for their support for the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian initiative proposed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which is aimed at delivering grain to the most vulnerable African countries.

"We understand how important it is to help people on other countries that also suffer from the war and the same aggressor as the citizens of Ukraine," Yermak said.

He thanked the foreign diplomats for their active involvement in the working groups on each of the items of the Peace Formula. Yermak recalled that the working groups are preparing the framework documents on each item of the formula that will contain detailed steps for the restoration of fair and sustainable peace in Ukraine and will be universal for any country.

According to Yermak, joint developments of the working groups will be used as a basis for the upcoming third meeting at the level of national security advisors. The decisions developed during these consultations will be submitted for consideration to the heads of states and governments at the Global Peace Summit. 

