25.08.2023

Slovenia joins G-7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Slovenia has joined the declaration of the G7 states on providing security guarantees for Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“Grateful to the government of Slovenia and personally to Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob for joining the G7 Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine. Both our nations share values of freedom and democracy, as well as the desire for peace and justice throughout the Euro-Atlantic area,” Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

As reported, at the NATO summit in Vilnius, the leaders of the G7 states adopted a declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine. At the moment, the document has already been supported by more than 25 countries.

