Budanov on special operation in Crimea: It’s important that people there believe that victory is just around the corner

The importance of the operation carried out by representatives of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine with the support of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Crimea is to make people there believe that victory and their release are not far off, said head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov.

“The importance of this special operation, first of all, is that people believe. First of all, people not even on the territory of mainland Ukraine, but in Crimea. So that they remember and believe that victory is just around the corner. And their release is also not far off,” Budanov said on the air of the national telethon on Thursday.

The head of the GUR assured that the return of people in Crimea to normal life continues, and no one has forgotten about them.

“And no one is going to just leave them there. And when, let's say, certain strikes are carried out on the territory of Crimea, it will not end there. There will be a ground operation, there will be the return of our territories. Soon everyone will wait for their return home," he said.

According to Budanov, any diplomacy without the presence of “real force" is powerless.