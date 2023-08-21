PM Krisstersson: Sweden has no plans to transfer Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine

Sweden has no plans to transfer Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy requested during his visit over the weekend, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has said.

"Sweden is a geographically very large country, we have to defend ourselves, we are not yet a member of NATO," he explained, according to TV4.

He said that during Zelenskyy's visit to Sweden, lengthy negotiations were held, culminating in a declaration of intent on the joint production and maintenance of Swedish infantry fighting vehicles.

However, during the talks, Zelenskyy voiced Ukraine's need for Western fighters.

"We also have to strike a balance between what we can spare for them and what we must have ourselves. Now we are part of the so-called F-16 coalition, where we are partnering with 14 countries to ensure Ukraine's aviation capabilities," Kristersson said.

Thus, he said, Denmark and the Netherlands jointly pledged to provide Ukraine with dozens of fighter jets.

"We will do our best to support them, including with aircraft. But right now there are no new commitments to supply Swedish aircraft to Ukraine," the Prime Minister said.