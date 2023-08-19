Facts

17:02 19.08.2023

Rheinmetall AG going to start repairing Leopard tanks in Ukraine in Aug; Ukrainian specialists being trained in Germany

The German defense concern Rheinmetall AG intends to start repairing Leopard tanks delivered by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in August, CEO of the company Armin Papperger has said.

"We will begin service this month," RND said, citing him.

Papperger said the first 12 Ukrainian specialists who will deal with this task are being trained in Germany, and 12 more will arrive later.

In addition, he confirmed that the concern would like to start producing tanks in Ukraine as soon as possible.

"It can happen quickly, there are plenty of well-equipped tank factories from the Soviet era," Papperger said.

According to him, the concert would like to lease the enterprise and assemble equipment according to NATO standards on one or two production lines. Papperger said Ukraine must eventually produce weapons itself.

In early July, Papperger said Rheinmetall AG would launch an armored vehicle plant in western Ukraine over the next three months. He mentioned that the plant will assemble under license and repair Fuchs armored personnel carriers developed by Rheinmetall AG. The company will manage the plant together with the state concern Ukroboronprom.

