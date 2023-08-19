Facts

Sweden to focus on repair, support of military equipment supplied to Ukraine – Kristersson

Sweden will continue to provide political, military, humanitarian and financial support to Ukraine for as long as needed, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said in Stockholm on Saturday after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Earlier this week, my government announced a 13-military support package for Ukraine. And this time, we will focus on repairing and maintaining the capabilities that we have already provided," he said.

"These are CV-90s, Leopard tanks, as well as artillery systems, and, of course, spare parts and ammunition. This volume also includes a demining component," he said.

According to the Prime Minister, "we have already initiated work on another long-term project of military support for Ukraine."

In this regard, he welcomed the signing of the document, fixing the "joint desire of Sweden and Ukraine to strengthen cooperation in ensuring production, as well as training on the CV-90."

"There is no more important task for my government in international politics than supporting Ukraine in its struggle for freedom and territorial integrity. Ukraine is fighting for us, for all European democracies," the Prime Minister said.

