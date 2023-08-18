Facts

10:02 18.08.2023

USA approves sending F-16 jets to Ukraine from Denmark, the Netherlands – media

1 min read
USA approves sending F-16 jets to Ukraine from Denmark, the Netherlands – media

The United States has approved sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands as soon as pilot training is completed, Reuters said.

Washington is reported to have given Denmark and the Netherlands official assurances that the United States will expedite approval of transfer requests for fighter jets to go to Ukraine as soon as Ukrainian pilot training is completed.

Denmark and the Netherlands had recently asked for these guarantees. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent letters to his counterparts in Denmark and the Netherlands, assuring them that the requests would be approved, according to an unnamed U.S. official.

"I am writing to express the United States' full support for both the transfer of F-16 fighter aircraft to Ukraine and the training of Ukrainian pilots by qualified F-16 instructors," Blinken said in a letter to the two officials.

"It remains critical that Ukraine is able to defend itself against ongoing Russian aggression and violation of its sovereignty. The approval of the requests would allow Ukraine to take full advantage of its new capabilities as soon as the first set of pilots complete their training," Blinken said.

