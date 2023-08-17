F-16 aircraft to be available as soon as Ukrainian pilots complete training – Ukrainian FM

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Ukraine will receive F-16 aircraft as soon as pilot training is completed.

"I think that the Ukrainian pilots will return from training, and the planes will also arrive with them. They may not arrive directly in the cockpits, but this will be a synchronized process. Believe me, this week the president has meetings every day and talks about speeding up this process. diplomatically: I think that there will be good news soon," Kuleba said on the air of the Snidanok 1+1 television program.