Facts

12:53 17.08.2023

F-16 aircraft to be available as soon as Ukrainian pilots complete training – Ukrainian FM

1 min read
F-16 aircraft to be available as soon as Ukrainian pilots complete training – Ukrainian FM

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Ukraine will receive F-16 aircraft as soon as pilot training is completed.

"I think that the Ukrainian pilots will return from training, and the planes will also arrive with them. They may not arrive directly in the cockpits, but this will be a synchronized process. Believe me, this week the president has meetings every day and talks about speeding up this process. diplomatically: I think that there will be good news soon," Kuleba said on the air of the Snidanok 1+1 television program.

Tags: #f_16

MORE ABOUT

10:38 10.08.2023
F-16s to be in our skies – Zelenskyy

F-16s to be in our skies – Zelenskyy

20:07 02.08.2023
Training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 to begin this month

Training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 to begin this month

11:11 26.07.2023
Ukraine's western allies finalizing training program for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 – media

Ukraine's western allies finalizing training program for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 – media

15:25 12.07.2023
Stoltenberg: Training of Ukrainian pilots to begin this summer, which will allow delivery of F-16 fighters later

Stoltenberg: Training of Ukrainian pilots to begin this summer, which will allow delivery of F-16 fighters later

11:47 12.07.2023
Poland to provide infrastructure for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16

Poland to provide infrastructure for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16

20:26 27.06.2023
Danish Defense Ministry: Denmark expects to be able to simultaneously train up to six Ukrainian pilots on F-16; program still being developed

Danish Defense Ministry: Denmark expects to be able to simultaneously train up to six Ukrainian pilots on F-16; program still being developed

15:07 24.06.2023
Reznikov predicts beginning of training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 in July

Reznikov predicts beginning of training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 in July

14:28 17.06.2023
Experienced Ukrainian pilots can master F-16 in four months, but it's also important to train technicians to service them – Reznikov

Experienced Ukrainian pilots can master F-16 in four months, but it's also important to train technicians to service them – Reznikov

12:58 05.06.2023
Ukraine to not use F-16 fighter jets in summer counteroffensive – Reznikov

Ukraine to not use F-16 fighter jets in summer counteroffensive – Reznikov

16:19 27.05.2023
Netherlands undecided on provision of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine – PM Rutte

Netherlands undecided on provision of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine – PM Rutte

AD

HOT NEWS

Foreign, Defense Ministries should work out subsequent defense packages with partners – Zelenskyy

Kuleba: We working on certain format of interaction with G20 so that Ukraine's voice is heard there

Occupiers shell Zaoskollia in Kharkiv region, woman killed – local authorities

Zelenskyy: Ukraine significantly increases production of drones

AFU Air Force shot enemy Ka-52 helicopter in Bakhmut direction

LATEST

Foreign, Defense Ministries should work out subsequent defense packages with partners – Zelenskyy

Kuleba: We working on certain format of interaction with G20 so that Ukraine's voice is heard there

Occupiers shell Zaoskollia in Kharkiv region, woman killed – local authorities

Zelenskyy: First civilian vessel passed through Ukraine's new humanitarian corridor

Zelenskyy: Ukraine significantly increases production of drones

AFU Air Force shot enemy Ka-52 helicopter in Bakhmut direction

Ukrainian aviation launches nine attacks on places of concentration of invaders over day

Vereschuk: There’s no question of my transition to Defense Ministry

GUR confirms presence of Russian-made parts in Shahed drones

Invaders shell Kherson region again, there’s killed person in Lvove village – regional administration

AD
AD
AD
AD