Kuleba: We working on certain format of interaction with G20 so that Ukraine's voice is heard there

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said work is underway on "a certain format of interaction with the G20" so that Ukraine's voice at the summit is heard, and noted the presence of dialogue and communication with India.

"The reason is that Russia is part of the G20 format, unfortunately. And secondly, because of the fact that India and Russia are quite close partners," Kuleba said on the air of the Snidanok 1+1 television program, answering the question why Russia was invited to the summit G20, but Ukraine is not.

In addition, the minister said: "it is not certain that Putin will go there again." Speaking about what steps Ukraine intends to take to get to the G20 summit, Kuleba said "there is a dialogue with India, there is a level of communication."

"The representative of India took part in the last meeting in Saudi Arabia, as well as the representative of China, which made the Russians very angry. We are working on, let's say, a certain format of interaction with the G20 so that the voice of Ukraine is heard there," the Foreign Minister said.

Kuleba also said the Ukrainian partners would not negotiate on Ukraine "without coordinating every position, every element with Ukraine."

The G20 summit in Delhi is scheduled for September 9 and 10.