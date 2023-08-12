Police officer killed, 12 people injured because of enemy airstrike on Orikhiv on Saturday - Klymenko

On Saturday morning, Russian invaders launched an airstrike on Orikhiv, Zaporizhia region, because of which a police officer was killed, 12 people were injured, including four policemen, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

"In the morning, the enemy hit Orikhiv with a guided air bomb. Because of the strike, a police officer was killed. 12 people were injured, including four police officers. The deceased is a 31-year-old police captain. My condolences to the family of the deceased," Klymenko wrote on Telegram.

The minister also said that several of the wounded were in serious condition. Doctors and paramedics are now fighting for their lives.