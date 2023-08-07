Facts

21:01 07.08.2023

Kuleba calls on USA to provide Ukraine with ATACMS to enhance its long-range capabilities

1 min read
Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba in a phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken thanked the United States for all the assistance provided and called on it to provide Ukraine with ATACMS to enhance its long-range capabilities.

"In our call, Antony Blinken and I discussed further steps to broaden global support for the Peace Formula and solutions to expand grain exports. I thanked the U.S. for all the assistance provided and stressed the need to enhance Ukraine's long-range capabilities by providing ATACMS," he said on Twitter on Monday.

In turn, Blinken said, following the conversation, that the United States remain committed to standing with Ukraine in its defense against Russia's aggression.

"Spoke with Dmytro Kuleba about security arrangements, conversations in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia about a just and durable peace in Ukraine, and developments in Ukraine's counteroffensive efforts. We remain committed to standing with Ukraine in its defense against Russia's aggression," he said on Twitter.

Tags: #kuleba #blinken #atacms

