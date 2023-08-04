Zelenskyy: Participation of Global South countries in Jeddah meeting is important

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the participation of the Global South countries in a meeting of the advisers to heads of states and representatives of the Foreign Ministries in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, is very important.

"A meeting of the advisers to heads of states and representatives of the Foreign Ministries on the Peace Formula will start in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, tomorrow. Many countries, various continents, including the Global South countries, will be represented there. This is very important because when it comes to food security, the fate of millions of people in Africa, Asian, and other parts of the world directly depends on how fast the world will implement the Peace Formula," he said in a video address on Friday.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for providing a platform for the talks.

"Recently, we had a meeting in the same format in Copenhagen. We are moving toward the Global Peace Summit step by step," he said.

According to the Ukrainian president, "it is very important that the world can see – a just and fair ending of Russia's aggression will bring benefit to the entire world. The liberation of the Ukrainian land from the occupiers is the restoration of full respect for the international law and UN Charter. The elimination of all created by Russia threats to Ukrainian and global security is the return of safety, international relations and stability to global life."

"I am grateful to everyone who supports the Peace Formula and has joined common efforts for full implementation of the formula," the president said.