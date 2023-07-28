Some 1,605 cultural infrastructure facilities damaged in Ukraine due to Russian aggression

As of July 25, 2023, as a result of Russian aggression, 1,605 cultural infrastructure facilities have been damaged, excluding cultural heritage sites. Of these, more than a third (589 objects) was destroyed, according to the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine.

"Over the past month, the total number of affected cultural infrastructure facilities has increased by 23 units, most of which are in Kherson region (nine units or 39%)," the report says.

The cultural infrastructure suffered the greatest losses and damages in Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhia and Luhansk regions.

The largest group of cultural infrastructure facilities that were damaged or destroyed are club institutions (48% of the total number of cultural infrastructure institutions that suffered losses).

In total, 760 clubs, 607 libraries, 90 museums and galleries, 28 theaters and philharmonics, and 120 arts education institutions were damaged.

Club institutions, libraries, museums, theaters, philharmonic societies, art education institutions (art schools and colleges) and cultural heritage sites were damaged and destroyed on the territory of 225 territorial communities, in Vinnytsia (3%), Dnipropetrovsk (17%), Donetsk (87%), Zhytomyr (12%), Zakarpattia (2%), Zaporizhia (33%), Kyiv (29%), Luhansk (42%), Lviv (4%), Mykolaiv (42%), Odesa (4%), Sumy (49%), Kharkiv (36%), Kherson (37%), Khmelnytsky (5%), Cherkasy (3%), and Chernihiv (16%) regions and Kyiv city.

It is noted that almost the entire territory of Luhansk region and significant parts of Kherson, Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions are still under temporary occupation. This makes it impossible to calculate the exact number of cultural infrastructure facilities damaged during hostilities and occupation.