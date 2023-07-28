Facts

18:22 28.07.2023

Сourt chooses measure of restraint for MP Aristov in form of personal obligation

1 min read
Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has chosen a measure of restraint for MP Yuriy Aristov, who is suspected of making deliberately false statements in official documents, the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) press service said.

According to its statement in the Telegram channel, the court chose a measure of restraint in the form of a personal obligation.

As reported, Aristov in the middle of July was seen at the five-star Waldorf Astoria Maldives hotel, located on the private island of Ithaafushi (Maldives). In particular, the journalists of the Slidstvo.Info publication received confirmation from the resort workers that he really was their guest.

At a meeting on Thursday, July 27, the Verkhovna Rada terminated Aristov's powers ahead of schedule. The corresponding decision was supported by 320 parliamentarians.

