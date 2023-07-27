Suspicion reported to MP, who went on vacation to Maldives during war

Law enforcement officers informed MP Yuriy Aristov of suspicion in connection with the introduction of deliberately false statements in official documents, the press service of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) reports.

"The staff of the SBI found that the MP had deliberately entered false information in official documents about the duration of his stay abroad, the purpose of the business trip, the country of residence and the time of return to Ukraine. This was done for the recreation of the MP with his family in one of the hotels in the territory of the Republic of Maldives," the Telegram channel says.

According to the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, in mid-July 2023, the deputy was in one of the hotels on the island of Ithaafushi in the Maldives.

"According to the investigation, in July of this year, the deputy went on a working visit to a neighboring European country for three days. There, on July 10, he remotely took sick days in one of the private medical institutions in Kyiv until July 19, 2023 inclusively. At the same time, false information was entered into the electronic health system, since the medical examination was not actually carried out. It was also found out that the deputy, along with his family - his wife and children - was on the territory of the Maldives Republic, in the Waldorf Astoria Maldives hotel complex until July 22," the Telegram channel says.

During the searches in the apartment of the deputy, the SBU found the passport of the MP, which contains notes about leaving for the Maldives.

An investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime.

Based on the collected evidence, the Prosecutor General notified the deputy of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (official forgery).

The Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) also informs that "the issue of electing a preventive measure to the deputy is being resolved."

As reported in the media, Aristov was spotted in mid-July at the five-star Waldorf Astoria Maldives Hotel, located on the private island of Ithaafushi (Maldives). In particular, the journalists of the publication Investigation.Info received confirmation from the resort's employees that he was indeed their guest.

At a meeting on Thursday, July 27, the Verkhovna Rada prematurely terminated Aristov's powers. The corresponding decision was supported by 320 parliamentarians.

In 2019, Aristov was elected the deputy of the 9th convocation from the Servant of the People party (number 42 on the list as non-factional), a member of the faction of the same name in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. Since August 29, 2019, he headed the parliamentary committee on budget issues, but in December 2022 he was elected deputy chairman of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.