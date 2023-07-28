Starobilsk's losses from Russian occupation estimated at hundreds of millions UAH – administration's head

The losses of the city of Starobilsk (Luhansk region) from the Russian occupation are preliminary estimated at hundreds of millions of hryvnias, Head of Starobilsk City Military Administration Yana Litvinova has said.

"If we are talking about the housing stock, then we can roughly orient ourselves on the current pricing policy. However, if we talk about all the property taken out of the community, then we will be able to assess these losses after we enter the territory [after de-occupation]. Although I can already say that it is hundreds of millions of hryvnia," Litvinova told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to her, the most destruction as a result of Russian shelling in Starobilsk occurred in early February 2022: some houses were completely and partially destroyed, but today they have been completely demolished.