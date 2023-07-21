Facts

11:52 21.07.2023

Borrell: Putin, by killing grain initiative, creates artificial hunger in world, earns more profit

3 min read
Borrell: Putin, by killing grain initiative, creates artificial hunger in world, earns more profit

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell says Russia, by withdrawing from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, creates artificial hunger for the peoples of the world, earning additional income from the export of its grain.

He also expects the international community to react decisively to the current situation, as follows from Borrell's opening remarks at a press conference in Brussels on Thursday that followed the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

"Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Deal, and the world faces again a man-made problem of food security. Putin is using hunger as a weapon – even against peoples in countries that still hesitate to condemn his illegal bloodshed in Ukraine. is blocking and bombing Ukrainian seaports and preventing freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, [now also] threatening all ships navigating in the Black Sea to be considered as 'warships.' Russia illegally blocks exports of Ukrainian grain. It destroys Ukrainian fields and loots Ukrainian agricultural production. Contrary to what Russia is claiming, it is making good profits from exports of its grain and fertilisers, and will make even more profits now when the prices will rise again after Russia killed the [Black Sea Grain] Deal, and destroys the stockpiles in the Ukrainian harbours. We believe that the international community should respond decisively to this deliberate attempt by Putin to starve the world populations, in order to gain extra money or to fight this illegal war," Borrell said.

According to him, during the meeting, the foreign ministers of the EU member states listened to information provided by their Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba. "We reconfirmed our [resolve] to continue supporting the legitimate defence of Ukraine against the aggressor, who keeps committing atrocities against the Ukrainian people, targeting these last three nights, Ukrainian ports and grain storages, which affects also the most vulnerable people around the world," the High Representative said.

In addition, EU ministers also reaffirmed "our support to Ukraine's Peace Formula." "We consider it as the only comprehensive basis to achieve a just and sustainable peace. And on that, Ukraine should be in the driver’s seat. In the end, it is the Ukrainians who are suffering the direct consequences of this war. It is Ukraine which is being invaded," Borrell said.

During the meeting, EU ministers also spoke via video link with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “We discussed our level of cooperation in response to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine… Together with the United States, we are fully committed to standing with Ukraine for as long as it takes. We also discussed a coordinated outreach and engagement with other partners globally," the EU High Representative said.

Tags: #borrell

MORE ABOUT

13:42 18.07.2023
Nearly 33 mln tonnes of grain, foodstuffs exported to 45 countries through grain deal – Borrell

Nearly 33 mln tonnes of grain, foodstuffs exported to 45 countries through grain deal – Borrell

19:56 26.06.2023
Borrell: We will continue to support Ukraine more than ever

Borrell: We will continue to support Ukraine more than ever

19:13 06.06.2023
Kuleba, Borrell discuss consequences of blowing up dam of Kakhovka HPP by Russians

Kuleba, Borrell discuss consequences of blowing up dam of Kakhovka HPP by Russians

09:28 05.06.2023
Borrell discusses Ukraine's needs in ammo with Defense Minister of South Korea

Borrell discusses Ukraine's needs in ammo with Defense Minister of South Korea

21:00 26.05.2023
Borrell: Deployment of Russian nuclear warheads in Belarus to lead to further extremely dangerous escalation – statement

Borrell: Deployment of Russian nuclear warheads in Belarus to lead to further extremely dangerous escalation – statement

19:21 23.05.2023
Borrell: Some 220,000 shells, 1,300 missiles already been allocated to Ukraine as part of first ammo supply track

Borrell: Some 220,000 shells, 1,300 missiles already been allocated to Ukraine as part of first ammo supply track

18:37 23.05.2023
Borrell: We don't agree with those who say Ukraine cannot win this war

Borrell: We don't agree with those who say Ukraine cannot win this war

10:44 23.05.2023
Borrell: I urge all Ministers to speed up delivery, participate in joint procurement of ammunition for Ukraine, finalise work for next tranche

Borrell: I urge all Ministers to speed up delivery, participate in joint procurement of ammunition for Ukraine, finalise work for next tranche

19:20 22.05.2023
Borrell urges Ukraine to carry out reforms necessary for EU accession, not to miss ‘unique chance’

Borrell urges Ukraine to carry out reforms necessary for EU accession, not to miss ‘unique chance’

13:02 05.05.2023
Borrell says China's Ukraine peace plan not viable

Borrell says China's Ukraine peace plan not viable

AD

HOT NEWS

Invaders fire at village Druzhba near Toretsk, two children killed – Donetsk Military Administration

Zelenskyy instructs officials of AFU, Navy, Infrastructure Ministry to prepare set of actions to continue grain corridor's work

House of Culture building in Chernihiv region damaged in missile attack – task force

Defense Forces eliminate 680 occupiers – General Staff

President dismisses Prystaiko from posts of Ukraine's ambassador to UK, Ukraine's permanent rep to Intl Maritime Organization – decree

LATEST

Invaders fire at village Druzhba near Toretsk, two children killed – Donetsk Military Administration

Kyiv spends over UAH 1.2 bln on financing of defense forces over past 18 months – Klitschko

SAPO, NABU exposes misappropriation and money laundering scheme organized by ex-director of Ukraina Polygraph Combine

Zelenskyy instructs officials of AFU, Navy, Infrastructure Ministry to prepare set of actions to continue grain corridor's work

Germany hands over new military aid package to Ukraine, including 10 Leopard 1A5 tanks

House of Culture building in Chernihiv region damaged in missile attack – task force

Zelenskyy, Ethiopian PM discuss Russia's withdrawal from grain deal, preparations for Global Peace Summit

Defense Forces eliminate 680 occupiers – General Staff

Zaluzhny briefs Milley about frontline situation: There are successes in several areas

President dismisses Prystaiko from posts of Ukraine's ambassador to UK, Ukraine's permanent rep to Intl Maritime Organization – decree

AD
AD
AD
AD