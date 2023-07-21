Borrell: Putin, by killing grain initiative, creates artificial hunger in world, earns more profit

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell says Russia, by withdrawing from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, creates artificial hunger for the peoples of the world, earning additional income from the export of its grain.

He also expects the international community to react decisively to the current situation, as follows from Borrell's opening remarks at a press conference in Brussels on Thursday that followed the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

"Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Deal, and the world faces again a man-made problem of food security. Putin is using hunger as a weapon – even against peoples in countries that still hesitate to condemn his illegal bloodshed in Ukraine. is blocking and bombing Ukrainian seaports and preventing freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, [now also] threatening all ships navigating in the Black Sea to be considered as 'warships.' Russia illegally blocks exports of Ukrainian grain. It destroys Ukrainian fields and loots Ukrainian agricultural production. Contrary to what Russia is claiming, it is making good profits from exports of its grain and fertilisers, and will make even more profits now when the prices will rise again after Russia killed the [Black Sea Grain] Deal, and destroys the stockpiles in the Ukrainian harbours. We believe that the international community should respond decisively to this deliberate attempt by Putin to starve the world populations, in order to gain extra money or to fight this illegal war," Borrell said.

According to him, during the meeting, the foreign ministers of the EU member states listened to information provided by their Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba. "We reconfirmed our [resolve] to continue supporting the legitimate defence of Ukraine against the aggressor, who keeps committing atrocities against the Ukrainian people, targeting these last three nights, Ukrainian ports and grain storages, which affects also the most vulnerable people around the world," the High Representative said.

In addition, EU ministers also reaffirmed "our support to Ukraine's Peace Formula." "We consider it as the only comprehensive basis to achieve a just and sustainable peace. And on that, Ukraine should be in the driver’s seat. In the end, it is the Ukrainians who are suffering the direct consequences of this war. It is Ukraine which is being invaded," Borrell said.

During the meeting, EU ministers also spoke via video link with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “We discussed our level of cooperation in response to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine… Together with the United States, we are fully committed to standing with Ukraine for as long as it takes. We also discussed a coordinated outreach and engagement with other partners globally," the EU High Representative said.