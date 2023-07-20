Occupiers again attack Ukraine's south with supersonic missiles – AFU Air Force

Launches of Kh-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22m3 aircraft from the south have been recorded, according to the Telegram channel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the night of July 20.

It is also noted that "launches of Oniks supersonic anti-ship missiles were recorded in the direction of Odesa region."

Earlier, the AFU Air Force informed about the recorded activity of up to eight Tu-22m3 aircraft flying in the direction of the Black Sea.

"There is a threat of cruise missile launches. Do not ignore the air raid signal," the military said.