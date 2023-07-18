Facts

19:30 18.07.2023

Syrsky: American cluster munitions to be ready for use within few days

1 min read
Syrsky: American cluster munitions to be ready for use within few days

Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky confirmed that American cluster munitions have arrived in Ukraine and will be ready for use within a few days.

As noted in an interview with the BBC, Syrsky, who leads the Eastern grouping of troops, the return of Bakhmut will have not only symbolic significance. According to him, Bakhmut is also of strategic importance as a gateway to other key cities in the region.

"Our people wait for victories. They need small victories," the general said.

Tags: #usa #cluster_munitions

