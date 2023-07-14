Five-six countries join every new meeting on preparations for Peace Summit – Yermak

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said he is satisfied with the preparations for the Peace Summit.

"Twenty-four ambassadors were present at the latest meeting dedicated to President [of Ukraine Volodymyr] Zelenskyy's Peace Formula," he told reporters in Kyiv on Friday.

Yermak also said that "five-six countries" join every new meeting. The new participants include Mexico, Argentina, Indonesia, Vatican.

"The next meeting will take place at Chornobyl NPP [Nuclear Power Plant]," he said.

As reported, at the end of June, the advisers to the leaders of more than ten countries held a meeting in Copenhagen to discuss the preparations for the Peace Summit. It is expected that the summit could be held before the end of the year.